Markets
BLSFF

SGH, Steel Dynamics Raises Offer For BlueScope Steel To A$32.35 A Share

February 17, 2026 — 05:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SGH Ltd. (SGH.AX) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD) said they have submitted a revised non-binding indicative offer to acquire 100% of BlueScope Steel Ltd. (BSL.AX) in an all-cash transaction valuing the company at about A$15 billion or $11 billion.

The consortium's revised proposal offers A$32.35 per share in cash, equivalent to A$34.00 per share before dividend adjustments. The companies said the latest bid is their best and final offer in the absence of a superior competing proposal.

The offer implies a 47% premium to BlueScope's adjusted closing share price at the time of the initial proposal and a 56% premium to its 52-week volume-weighted average price.

If completed, SGH would retain BlueScope's Australia and Rest of World operations, while Steel Dynamics would acquire the company's North American business following closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLSFF
STLD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.