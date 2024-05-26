News & Insights

Stocks

SGH Group Adjusts Stake in Boral Limited

May 26, 2024 — 08:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) and its subsidiaries have reported a shift in their substantial holding in Boral Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 91.77% to 89.98% following various transactions. These changes occurred on May 24, 2024, involving acquisitions and disposals of shares through takeover offers and exchangeable notes. After the changes, SGH Group’s relevant interests in Boral’s voting shares have been detailed, reflecting their current voting power and control over the company’s shares.

For further insights into AU:BLD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BOALF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.