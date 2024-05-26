SGH Group Adjusts Stake in Boral Limited

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) and its subsidiaries have reported a shift in their substantial holding in Boral Limited, with their voting power decreasing from 91.77% to 89.98% following various transactions. These changes occurred on May 24, 2024, involving acquisitions and disposals of shares through takeover offers and exchangeable notes. After the changes, SGH Group’s relevant interests in Boral’s voting shares have been detailed, reflecting their current voting power and control over the company’s shares.

