SGH Boosts Stake in Boral Limited to 96.26%

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) has increased its voting power in Boral Limited from 95.22% to 96.26% following the acquisition of additional shares. This change occurred due to the acceptance of a takeover offer detailed in SGH’s amended Bidder’s Statement. The acquisition reflects SGH’s growing influence in the company as they continue to expand their shareholdings.

