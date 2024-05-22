News & Insights

SGH Boosts Stake in Boral Limited to 96.26%

May 22, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Seven Group Holdings Limited (AU:SVW) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) has increased its voting power in Boral Limited from 95.22% to 96.26% following the acquisition of additional shares. This change occurred due to the acceptance of a takeover offer detailed in SGH’s amended Bidder’s Statement. The acquisition reflects SGH’s growing influence in the company as they continue to expand their shareholdings.

