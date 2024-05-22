News & Insights

SGH Bolsters Control Over Boral Limited

May 22, 2024 — 08:11 pm EDT

Boral Limited (AU:BLD) has released an update.

Seven Group Holdings Limited (SGH) and its associates have increased their voting power in Boral Limited from 95.22% to 96.26% following the acquisition of additional shares as part of a takeover offer. This change occurred on May 22, 2024, and is detailed in a recent filing which outlines the changes in their substantial holding. The filing confirms SGH’s acquisition of 10,180,700 ordinary shares, enhancing their considerable influence over the company.

