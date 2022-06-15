SGEN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Seagen Inc (Symbol: SGEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $149.13, changing hands as high as $149.29 per share. Seagen Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SGEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SGEN's low point in its 52 week range is $105.43 per share, with $192.7867 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.40.

