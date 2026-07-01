SGC or RVLV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Textile - Apparel sector have probably already heard of Superior Group (SGC) and Revolve Group (RVLV). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Superior Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Revolve Group has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that SGC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than RVLV has recently. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

SGC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 22.36, while RVLV has a forward P/E of 26.86. We also note that SGC has a PEG ratio of 2.24. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. RVLV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.48.

Another notable valuation metric for SGC is its P/B ratio of 1.07. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RVLV has a P/B of 3.1.

These metrics, and several others, help SGC earn a Value grade of A, while RVLV has been given a Value grade of D.

SGC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that SGC is likely the superior value option right now.

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Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.