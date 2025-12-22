Is SG Stock a Buy With Its New Focus on Protein Bowls?

Key Points

Sweetgreen recently introduced a 106-gram protein-rich bowl.

The stock is down nearly 78% year to date as of Dec. 18.

Return-to-office mandates could help the struggling chain.

Shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) remain suppressed and near 52-week lows as the fast-casual salad restaurant attempts to recover with a renewed focus on protein. As it competes for your lunchtime dollars with competitors like Chipotle Mexican Grill, both chains are introducing new protein-rich meals, inspired by the latest trends in diet and wellness.

The protein fad sweeps the nation

Is America's obsession with getting enough protein enough to make the Sweetgreen stock a buy? The evidence isn't so convincing.

Sweetgreen's most recent third-quarter earnings didn't exactly satiate investors. Same-store sales declined 9.5%, and total revenue decreased by 0.6%.

The health-oriented restaurant chain was once the darling of the metropolitan office worker. The company went public in 2021, but has faced significant challenges as workers increasingly demand hybrid and remote work arrangements over traditional full-time office jobs. Foot traffic is down nearly 12%, as reported in its most recent quarterly report.

The end of the "slop" era?

The fast-casual bowl has also lost its trendy edge. The nickname "slop bowls" has become a derogatory term for the food served by Chipotle, Cava Group, and Sweetgreen at premium prices. Sweetgreen was progressive in its attempt to fully automate the customer experience, but it has yet to find a way to make its business model profitable.

Also of note, it was announced on Dec. 17 that Chief Brand Officer Nathaniel Ru is retiring after 20 years of building Sweetgreen. There's simply not enough evidence that the nation's love for protein is enough to power Sweetgreen back into the good graces of shareholders. More than product innovation, it's going to take Americans re-embracing fast-casual lunches and working in the office to save Sweetgreen.

Should you buy stock in Sweetgreen right now?

Before you buy stock in Sweetgreen, consider this:

Catie Hogan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool recommends Cava Group and Sweetgreen and recommends the following options: short December 2025 $45 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

