$SG stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SG stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,201,073 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SG:
$SG Insider Trading Activity
$SG insiders have traded $SG stock on the open market 113 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 113 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NATHANIEL RU (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 448,947 shares for an estimated $16,932,755.
- JONATHAN NEMAN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 446,327 shares for an estimated $16,821,342.
- NICOLAS JAMMET (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 445,622 shares for an estimated $16,804,520.
- MITCH REBACK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 109,579 shares for an estimated $3,931,936.
- BRADLEY E SINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,916,204.
- YOUNGME E MOON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,418,740.
- NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,220 shares for an estimated $1,059,436.
- JULIE BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,928 shares for an estimated $366,533.
- ADRIENNE GEMPERLE (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,233 shares for an estimated $360,152.
- WOULETA AYELE (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 4,347 shares for an estimated $148,015
$SG Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $SG stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 1,639,374 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,558,330
- INVESCO LTD. added 1,601,666 shares (+40.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $51,349,411
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC removed 1,283,700 shares (-69.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $41,155,422
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,026,024 shares (-30.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,894,329
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 1,025,341 shares (+30.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $32,872,432
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 975,164 shares (-56.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,263,757
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC removed 970,539 shares (-52.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,115,480
