$SG stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SG stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $96,201,073 of trading volume.

$SG Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SG:

$SG insiders have traded $SG stock on the open market 113 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 113 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NATHANIEL RU (Chief Brand Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 448,947 shares for an estimated $16,932,755 .

. JONATHAN NEMAN (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 446,327 shares for an estimated $16,821,342 .

. NICOLAS JAMMET (Chief Concept Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 445,622 shares for an estimated $16,804,520 .

. MITCH REBACK (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 109,579 shares for an estimated $3,931,936 .

. BRADLEY E SINGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,916,204 .

. YOUNGME E MOON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $1,418,740 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 27,220 shares for an estimated $1,059,436 .

. JULIE BORNSTEIN has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,928 shares for an estimated $366,533 .

. ADRIENNE GEMPERLE (CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 10,233 shares for an estimated $360,152 .

. WOULETA AYELE (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 4,347 shares for an estimated $148,015

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SG Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 162 institutional investors add shares of $SG stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $SG on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.