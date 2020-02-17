SG, SCB show senior pref in demand even as yield diminish

By Tom Revell

LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Societe Generale and Santander Consumer Bank sold solidly oversubscribed senior preferred bonds on Monday, demonstrating investors still see value in the product despite the grind tighter in yields.

Banks have generally focused on issuing loss-absorbing senior transactions this year. But after making early headway towards their MREL issuance targets, some issuers are looking further up the capital stack, uncovering good demand for less subordinated paper in the process.

SG's self-led €1.25bn six-year deal attracted final books of over €2bn.

The deal, expected to be rated A1/A/A+ (Moody's/S&P/Fitch), was marketed with initial price thoughts of 60bp/65bp area. Guidance was set at 45bp area (+/-2bp wpir) before the spread was fixed at 43bp.

Bankers said the deal offered at most a 5bp concession, based on the senior preferred curves of other French banks. Some said the deal was priced roughly flat to fair value.

It was ultimately priced with a coupon of 0.125% to yield 0.17%.

The scale of demand at such low yields shows investors are focused on relative value, bankers said.

"Some of the feedback we're getting from investors is that the senior preferred/senior non-preferred differential is quite tight, so there are quite a few investors that want to focus on senior preferred because they see value there," said a syndicate banker away from the deal.

"Because [senior preferred] has been relatively undersupplied this year, we're seeing a lot of interest."

Before Monday's deals, euro benchmark senior preferred and opco senior supply stood at €8.10bn year-to-date, compared with €31.05bn of senior non-preferred (SNP) and holdco senior, according to IFR data.

The differential between SNP and senior preferred spreads is close to historical lows - standing at 15.9bp, according to iBoxx indices.

That offers banks an opportunity to lock in senior funding at historically attractive levels, bankers said.

SG last sold a senior preferred benchmark last August.

It has already issued €4.27bn-equivalent of SNP debt in major currencies this year. In total, it expects to issue around €8bn of SNP and around €8bn of senior preferred and secured debt in 2020.

SCB MAKES IT 10

Norway's Santander Consumer Bank, meanwhile, pulled in final demand of more than €950m for its €500m (no-grow) transaction.

The five-year deal was priced at 50bp, inside IPTs of 65bp/70bp area, by leads Barclays, Bank of America, Danske Bank, MUFG and Santander. It offered a coupon of 0.125% and a yield of 0.201%.

The deal was the 10th tranche of benchmark debt issued by the Santander group in major currencies year-to-date.

"It's amazing how many transactions Santander have done in their group this year," said a syndicate banker.

(Reporting by Tom Revell; editing by Sudip Roy, Helene Durand)

((Tom.Revell@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422794; Reuters Messaging: Tom.Revell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.