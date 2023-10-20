SG Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Sweetgreen Inc (Symbol: SG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.73, changing hands as low as $10.71 per share. Sweetgreen Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SG's low point in its 52 week range is $6.10 per share, with $19.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.80.

