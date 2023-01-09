SG-listed Civmec gets over $228 mln contract for Rio's Western Range project

Adds contract and project details

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-listed Civmec Ltd CIVM.SIhas received a contract worth more than A$330 million ($228.56 million) for Rio Tinto's RIO.AX Western Range project in Pilbara, Western Australia, the construction service provider said on Monday.

Civmec will carry out engineering work from its Henderson facility in Western Australia for the miner, while off-site work for the project will commence immediately, the company said in a statement.

At the peak of operations it will employ over 400 people on site, Civmec said.

"This (contract) allows us to start the new year with an order book in excess of A$1.150 billion," said Patrick Tallon, Civmec's chief executive officer.

Rio Tinto's Western Range project, which is being built in partnership with state-owned China Baowu Steel Group Co, is currently scheduled for completion in the first half of fiscal 2025.

In September, Rio said it would invest $1.3 billion to develop the iron ore project and hold a 54% stake.

($1 = 1.4438 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

