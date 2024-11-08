SG Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Performance

SG Holdings Co ( (SGHHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SG Holdings Co presented to its investors.

SG Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading logistics and delivery services provider, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its comprehensive distribution and transportation networks across Japan.

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, SG Holdings reported a notable 10% increase in operating revenues, reaching 708,029 million yen. Despite this growth, the company saw a marginal rise of 0.7% in operating income and a slight decrease of 1.8% in ordinary income, indicating a mixed financial performance.

Significant financial metrics include a stable net income attributable to owners of the parent at 25,491 million yen and a basic net income per share of 40.76 yen. The company’s total assets have increased to 1,030,959 million yen, though the equity ratio has decreased to 54.3% from 64.4%, indicating changes in the company’s financial structure. Additionally, SG Holdings has successfully integrated 16 new companies, enhancing its operational capacity.

Looking ahead, SG Holdings forecasts an 11.6% increase in operating revenues for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with slight improvements in operating and ordinary income. The management remains cautiously optimistic about the future, focusing on sustained growth and strategic expansions.

