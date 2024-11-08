News & Insights

Stocks

SG Holdings Reports Mixed Financial Performance

November 08, 2024 — 11:26 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SG Holdings Co ( (SGHHF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information SG Holdings Co presented to its investors.

SG Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading logistics and delivery services provider, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its comprehensive distribution and transportation networks across Japan.

For the six months ended September 30, 2024, SG Holdings reported a notable 10% increase in operating revenues, reaching 708,029 million yen. Despite this growth, the company saw a marginal rise of 0.7% in operating income and a slight decrease of 1.8% in ordinary income, indicating a mixed financial performance.

Significant financial metrics include a stable net income attributable to owners of the parent at 25,491 million yen and a basic net income per share of 40.76 yen. The company’s total assets have increased to 1,030,959 million yen, though the equity ratio has decreased to 54.3% from 64.4%, indicating changes in the company’s financial structure. Additionally, SG Holdings has successfully integrated 16 new companies, enhancing its operational capacity.

Looking ahead, SG Holdings forecasts an 11.6% increase in operating revenues for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with slight improvements in operating and ordinary income. The management remains cautiously optimistic about the future, focusing on sustained growth and strategic expansions.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SGHHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.