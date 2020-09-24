SG Holdings, Hitachi Transport to scrap capital tie-up, Japan magazine says

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - SG Holdings 9143.T and Hitachi Transport System 9086.T plan to cancel a more than four-year-old capital alliance as the tie-up has not produced as much synergy as expected, Japan's Diamond magazine reported on Thursday.

Shares of SG Holdings fell 2%, while Hitachi Transport dropped almost 7%.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

