SG Holdings, Hitachi Transport to scrap capital tie-up, Japan magazine says

Contributor
Hideyuki Sano Reuters
Published

SG Holdings and Hitachi Transport System plan to cancel a more than four-year-old capital alliance as the tie-up has not produced as much synergy as expected, Japan's Diamond magazine reported on Thursday.

TOKYO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - SG Holdings 9143.T and Hitachi Transport System 9086.T plan to cancel a more than four-year-old capital alliance as the tie-up has not produced as much synergy as expected, Japan's Diamond magazine reported on Thursday.

Shares of SG Holdings fell 2%, while Hitachi Transport dropped almost 7%.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More