SG Holdings H1 Profit Slips 8.8%, Revises FY26 Guidance

November 07, 2025 — 05:15 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - SG Holdings Co., Ltd (SGHHF, 9143.T) on Wednesday reported an 8.8 per cent drop in earnings, despite improved sales in the first half of the year.

Looking ahead to the full year 2026, SG Holdings raised its earnings guidance but cut its sales view.

Net income attributable to owners of the parent declined to 23.24 billion yen from 25.49 billion yen.

On a per share basis per share income declined to 38.44 yen from 40.76 yen in the year ago.

Operating revenues increased 10.5% to 782.58 billion yen from 708.03 billion yen in the prior year.

For the fiscal year 2026, the firm raised the net income guidance to 59 billion yen or basic earnings of 97.54 yen per share, higher than the projection of 57 billion yen made in August.

However, total operating revenue expectation is lowered to 1.635 trillion yen from the previous view of 1.653 trillion yen.

On the Tokyo stock exchange, the shares had closed 1.56% higher at 1,428.00 yen.

