SG Holdings Announces Steady Interim Dividend

SG Holdings Co (JP:9143) has released an update.
SG Holdings Co. has announced an interim dividend of 26 yen per share, reflecting their commitment to returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a strong management structure. The company aims for a consolidated payout ratio of over 30%, aligning with their policy of paying dividends twice a year.
