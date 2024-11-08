SG Holdings Announces Steady Interim Dividend

SG Holdings Co (JP:9143) has released an update.

SG Holdings Co. has announced an interim dividend of 26 yen per share, reflecting their commitment to returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a strong management structure. The company aims for a consolidated payout ratio of over 30%, aligning with their policy of paying dividends twice a year.

For further insights into JP:9143 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.