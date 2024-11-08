News & Insights

SG Holdings Announces Steady Interim Dividend

November 08, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

SG Holdings Co (JP:9143) has released an update.

SG Holdings Co. has announced an interim dividend of 26 yen per share, reflecting their commitment to returning profits to shareholders while maintaining a strong management structure. The company aims for a consolidated payout ratio of over 30%, aligning with their policy of paying dividends twice a year.

