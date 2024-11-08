News & Insights

SG Holdings Adjusts Earnings Forecast Amid Business Variances

November 08, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

SG Holdings Co (JP:9143) has released an update.

SG Holdings Co. has revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, due to varying performances across its business sectors. While the Logistics and Real Estate businesses have exceeded expectations, contributing to an increase in operating revenue, the Delivery Business faced challenges with declining package volumes. Overall, the forecast adjustments reflect these sector dynamics and the incorporation of the newly consolidated Chilled & Frozen Logistics Holdings Co.

