SG Fleet Sees Shift in Substantial Shareholder Dynamics

October 23, 2024 — 02:13 am EDT

SG Fleet Group Ltd. (AU:SGF) has released an update.

SG Fleet Group Ltd. has announced that Regal Funds Management Pty Limited, along with Regal Partners Limited, has ceased to be a substantial holder in the company. This change reflects a shift in voting securities, highlighting potential impacts on SG Fleet’s shareholder dynamics. Investors may find these developments noteworthy as they could influence the stock’s market perception.

