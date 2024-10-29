SG Fleet Group Updates Director’s Stock Options

News & Insights

October 29, 2024

SG Fleet Group Ltd. (AU:SGF) has released an update.

SG Fleet Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Robbie Blau acquiring an additional 1,427,349 unlisted options under the company’s Equity Incentive Plan. This change comes after shareholder approval at the recent annual general meeting, highlighting the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder interests.

