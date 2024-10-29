News & Insights

SG Fleet Group Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

SG Fleet Group Ltd. (AU:SGF) has released an update.

SG Fleet Group Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 5.7 million unquoted equity securities, including options, performance rights, and restricted equity rights, as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities, which cannot be traded on the ASX until restrictions are lifted, reflect the company’s commitment to rewarding its workforce and aligning their interests with shareholders.

