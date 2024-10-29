SG Fleet Group Director Acquires More Options

SG Fleet Group Ltd. (AU:SGF) has released an update.

SG Fleet Group Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Director Kevin Wundram acquiring an additional 536,397 unlisted options under the company’s FY2025 Long Term Incentive Scheme. This move comes after shareholder approval at the company’s recent Annual General Meeting, signaling confidence in the group’s future prospects. Investors may find these developments intriguing as they reflect strategic alignments within the company’s leadership.

