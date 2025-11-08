SG Capital Dumps Nearly 732,000 Haemonetics Shares Worth $59.1 Million

Key Points

SG Capital sold 731,892 shares of Haemonetics.

The investment firm currently holds 175,000 shares.

The position now represents 0.8% of AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

SG Capital Management LLC reduced its holding in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) by 731,892 shares, a position value decline of $59,133,712, per November 07, 2025, SEC filings.

What happened

According to a filing submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 7, SG Capital Management LLC sold 731,892 shares of Haemonetics(NYSE:HAE) during the third quarter. The estimated transaction value is approximately $45.3 million based on the average quarterly price. The fund’s remaining stake stands at 175,000 shares, valued at $8.5 million as of Sept. 30.

What else to know

The fund reduced its Haemonetics position; it now accounts for 0.8% of it total 13F AUM, down from 4.7% in the prior quarter.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:WLY: $59.7 million (5.3% of AUM) NASDAQ:MIDD: $55.3 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ:TTMI: $53.8 million (4.8% of AUM) NYSE:WMS: $45.6 million (4.1% of AUM) NYSE:LRN: $41.8 million (3.7% of AUM)

As of Nov. 6, 2025, Haemonetics' shares were priced at $67.11, down 14.1% over one year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 27.5 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $1.33 billion Net Income (TTM) $168.19 million Price (as of market close 2025-11-06) $67.11 1-Year Price Change -14.14%

Company Snapshot

Haemonetics Corporation is a leading provider of medical devices and software for blood and plasma management. The company leverages a diversified product portfolio and integrated technology platforms to address critical needs in transfusion medicine and plasma collection.

The company serves hospitals, blood centers, and plasma collection organizations globally. It generates revenue primarily through the sale of medical devices, disposables, and integrated software solutions to healthcare providers and plasma collection centers.

Foolish take

3G Capital appears on its way to exiting its position in Haemonetics after aggressively reducing its stake in the third quarter. Notably, the shares have badly underperformed the overall market, measured by the S&P 500 index.

The company's results are challenging to decipher, but they have been weak. It just reported fiscal second-quarter results, and revenue slid. The top-line figure dropped 5% to $327 million. Even stripping out foreign-currency exchange translations and divestitures, revenue fell 1.8%. This covered the period that ended on Sept. 27.

Management expects the full year's adjusted revenue to come in at a range of a 1% decline to a 2% increase. That's slightly better than its previous guidance, which called for a 2% drop to a 1% gain.

The market liked the results and better guidance, with the share price jumping 35% in the two days following the earnings release.

Still, given Haemonetics' lackluster revenue growth pace, 3G may have been wise to sell shares.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must report quarterly to the SEC, detailing their investment holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm on behalf of clients.

Position: The amount of a particular security or asset held by an investor or fund.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a portfolio, typically ranked by market value or percentage of total assets.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Disposables: Single-use medical products that are discarded after use, often used in healthcare settings.

Integrated software solutions: Software platforms that combine multiple functions or services into a unified system for users.

Transfusion medicine: The medical specialty focused on the transfusion of blood and blood components.

Plasma collection centers: Facilities where blood plasma is collected from donors for medical and pharmaceutical use.

Fund: An investment vehicle pooling money from multiple investors to purchase securities or assets.

Quarterly pricing: The average price of a security over a three-month reporting period.

Stake: The ownership interest or share an investor holds in a company or asset.



