SG Blocks Rallies After Its Unit Announces Largest Contract To Date

(RTTNews) - Shares of SG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX), a developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, are rising more than 9% Friday morning after the company said its unit SG ECHO has broadened its relationship with a private client which is producing the Company's largest contract to date.

The contract, which is to purchase more than 100 units, is expected to generate nearly $6 million in revenue.

The company said units are scheduled to be completed by the end of Q2 2022.

SGBX is at $2.13 currently. It has traded in the range of $1.60-$5.74 in the past 52 weeks.

