SFTBF Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Softbank (Symbol: SFTBF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $41.90, changing hands as low as $40.86 per share. Softbank shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFTBF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFTBF's low point in its 52 week range is $23.60 per share, with $54.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.63.

