SFM vs. SOVO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Food - Natural Foods Products sector might want to consider either Sprouts Farmers (SFM) or Sovos Brands, Inc. (SOVO). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

The best way to find great value stocks is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Sprouts Farmers and Sovos Brands, Inc. are both sporting a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that these stocks have improving earnings outlooks. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

SFM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.40, while SOVO has a forward P/E of 33.29. We also note that SFM has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SOVO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.44.

Another notable valuation metric for SFM is its P/B ratio of 3.75. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, SOVO has a P/B of 4.55.

These metrics, and several others, help SFM earn a Value grade of A, while SOVO has been given a Value grade of D.

Both SFM and SOVO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that SFM is the superior value option right now.

