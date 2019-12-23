SFM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $19.71, changing hands as low as $19.60 per share. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFM's low point in its 52 week range is $16.46 per share, with $25.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.70.

