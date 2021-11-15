SFM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.64, changing hands as high as $24.66 per share. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.13 per share, with $29.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.61.

