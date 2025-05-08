SFLR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (Symbol: SFLR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.05, changing hands as high as $32.47 per share. Innovator Equity Managed Floor shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFLR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFLR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.14 per share, with $33.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.71.

