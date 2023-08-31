SFL (SFL) Price Target Increased by 5.65% to 12.88

The average one-year price target for SFL (NYSE:SFL) has been revised to 12.88 / share. This is an increase of 5.65% from the prior estimate of 12.19 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 16.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from the latest reported closing price of 11.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 309 funds or institutions reporting positions in SFL. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 3.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFL is 0.06%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.71% to 47,216K shares. The put/call ratio of SFL is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,598K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares, representing an increase of 4.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 4.92% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 2,222K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,333K shares, representing a decrease of 5.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 8.05% over the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 2,136K shares representing 1.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,926K shares, representing a decrease of 83.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 51.06% over the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 1,827K shares representing 1.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,722K shares, representing an increase of 5.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 2.12% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,473K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 49.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SFL by 95.39% over the last quarter.

SFL Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of more than 80 vessels is split between tankers, bulkers, container vessels and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time.

