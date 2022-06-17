SFL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $9.18, changing hands as low as $9.09 per share. SFL Corporation Ltd shares are currently trading down about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.67 per share, with $11.598 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.06.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.