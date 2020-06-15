SFL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/17/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/17/20, SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.25, payable on 6/30/20. As a percentage of SFL's recent stock price of $9.51, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of SFL Corporation Ltd to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when SFL shares open for trading on 6/17/20.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SFL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.52% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.33 per share, with $15.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.48.

In Monday trading, SFL Corporation Ltd shares are currently off about 3.1% on the day.

