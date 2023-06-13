SFL Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/15/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/15/23, SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of SFL's recent stock price of $9.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.55%, so look for shares of SFL Corporation Ltd to trade 2.55% lower — all else being equal — when SFL shares open for trading on 6/15/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SFL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.18% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.425 per share, with $11.51 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.45.

In Tuesday trading, SFL Corporation Ltd shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.