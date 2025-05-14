SFL Earnings Results: $SFL Reports Quarterly Earnings

SFL ($SFL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $186,740,000, missing estimates of $188,095,663 by $-1,355,663.
SFL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of SFL stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,082,519 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,063,344
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 635,586 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,211,805
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 508,133 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,166,690
- PDT PARTNERS, LLC removed 260,858 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,665,968
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 257,533 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,631,987
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,555,000
- NORGES BANK removed 240,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,976
