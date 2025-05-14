Stocks
SFL

SFL Earnings Results: $SFL Reports Quarterly Earnings

May 14, 2025 — 06:30 am EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

SFL ($SFL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.03 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $186,740,000, missing estimates of $188,095,663 by $-1,355,663.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SFL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 97 institutional investors add shares of SFL stock to their portfolio, and 126 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 1,082,519 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,063,344
  • AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 635,586 shares (-19.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,211,805
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 508,133 shares (-27.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,166,690
  • PDT PARTNERS, LLC removed 260,858 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,665,968
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 257,533 shares (-56.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,631,987
  • GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 250,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,555,000
  • NORGES BANK removed 240,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,460,976

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SFL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.