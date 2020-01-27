SFL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.62, changing hands as low as $13.46 per share. SFL Corporation Ltd shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $11.65 per share, with $15.10 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.57.

