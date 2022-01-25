SFL Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.05, changing hands as high as $8.09 per share. SFL Corporation Ltd shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $6.28 per share, with $9.17 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.10.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.