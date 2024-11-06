News & Insights

SFL Corporation’s Strong Q3 Results and Fleet Expansion

November 06, 2024 — 01:18 pm EST

SFL Corporation (SFL) has released an update.

SFL Corporation reported a net profit of $44.5 million for Q3 2024, declaring its 83rd consecutive dividend of $0.27 per share. With over $1 billion in new financing and significant fleet expansions, including deliveries of modern eco-friendly vessels, the company projects strong future cash flow with a charter backlog of $4.7 billion. This growth emphasizes SFL’s transformation into a prominent maritime infrastructure provider.

