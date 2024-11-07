News & Insights

Stocks

SFL Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2024 Earnings

November 07, 2024 — 12:15 am EST

Sfl Corporation Limited ( (SFL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sfl Corporation Limited presented to its investors.

SFL Corporation Ltd. is a maritime infrastructure company specializing in vessel financing and leasing within the shipping industry, with a significant focus on long-term time charters and fleet modernization. In its latest financial report for the third quarter of 2024, SFL announced a net profit of $44.5 million and declared its 83rd consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share. The company raised over $1 billion in financing and continues to renew its fleet with modern, high-efficiency vessels, including recent deliveries of LR2 product tankers and dual-fuel chemical tankers. Key financial highlights include total operating revenues of $255.3 million and an adjusted EBITDA of $158.8 million. SFL’s strategic initiatives are further underscored by a strong charter backlog of approximately $4.7 billion, providing steady cash flow visibility. Going forward, SFL Corporation aims to enhance shareholder value through continued fleet expansion and strategic investments, leveraging its robust financial position and industry expertise.

