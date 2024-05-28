SFL Corporation Posts Strong Q1 2024 Financials

SFL Corporation (SFL) has released an update.

SFL Corporation Ltd. has reported its unaudited financial performance for the first quarter of 2024, revealing a notable increase in total operating revenues to $229,064 thousand compared to $173,266 thousand in the same period of the previous year. The company’s operating income also saw a significant rise to $85,474 thousand, a substantial improvement from $49,937 thousand reported in the first quarter of 2023. These financial results are now incorporated into SFL’s Registration Statements on Form F-3ASR with the SEC.

