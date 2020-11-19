SFL Corporation Ltd. Just Missed EPS By 23%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Last week, you might have seen that SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) released its third-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 9.8% to US$6.93 in the past week. Statutory earnings per share fell badly short of expectations, coming in at US$0.15, some 23% below analyst forecasts, although revenues were okay, approximately in line with analyst estimates at US$116m. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:SFL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

After the latest results, the consensus from SFL's six analysts is for revenues of US$447.9m in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 5.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. SFL is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.53 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$447.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.65 in 2021. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a substantial drop in EPS estimates.

It might be a surprise to learn that the consensus price target fell 11% to US$9.50, with the analysts clearly linking lower forecast earnings to the performance of the stock price. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SFL at US$16.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$6.50. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 5.1%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that SFL's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for SFL going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SFL (at least 1 which can't be ignored) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.