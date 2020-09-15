SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

Dividends
SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -28.57% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.18, the dividend yield is 10.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFL was $9.18, representing a -39.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.10 and a 45.02% increase over the 52 week low of $6.33.

SFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). SFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.44. Zacks Investment Research reports SFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -18.81%, compared to an industry average of 4.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

