SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -57.14% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFL was $8.29, representing a -29.39% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.74 and a 41.71% increase over the 52 week low of $5.85.

SFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). SFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.04. Zacks Investment Research reports SFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -30.68%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

