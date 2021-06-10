SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SFL has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.7, the dividend yield is 6.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFL was $8.7, representing a -17.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.54 and a 48.72% increase over the 52 week low of $5.85.

SFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). SFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.96. Zacks Investment Research reports SFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.98%, compared to an industry average of 9.5%.

