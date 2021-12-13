SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 29, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 20% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.92, the dividend yield is 8.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFL was $8.92, representing a -2.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.17 and a 52.48% increase over the 52 week low of $5.85.

SFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH). SFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.81. Zacks Investment Research reports SFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.68%, compared to an industry average of -10.8%.

