SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.15 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SFL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -40% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.71, the dividend yield is 8.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SFL was $6.71, representing a -54.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.80 and a 9.11% increase over the 52 week low of $6.15.

SFL is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). SFL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports SFL's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 33.49%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SFL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

