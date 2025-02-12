SFL Corporation Ltd. Reports Preliminary Q4 2024 Results and Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

SFL Corporation reports preliminary Q4 2024 results, $0.27 dividend per share, and $20.2 million net profit.

SFL Corporation Ltd. announced its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting a net profit of $20.2 million, or $0.15 per share, and declaring its 84th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, set to be paid on March 28, 2025. The company recorded charter hire of $231.7 million and adjusted EBITDA of $124.0 million from its subsidiaries, alongside $7.9 million from associated companies. SFL issued a new $150 million, five-year bond and agreed to sell an older 1,700 teu feeder container vessel, while also receiving $48 million in compensation from Seadrill. CEO Ole B. Hjertaker highlighted SFL's transformation into a maritime infrastructure company focused on growth, sustainability, and maintaining a robust charter backlog, which now exceeds $2 billion.

Declared the 84th consecutive quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, demonstrating consistent shareholder return.

Reported a net profit of $20.2 million for Q4 2024, indicating strong financial performance.

Generated charter hire of $231.7 million in the quarter, reflecting robust operational activity and revenue generation.

Achieved $48 million in compensation from Seadrill, enhancing financial stability and resource availability.

Net profit of $20.2 million represents a decrease in earnings per share to $0.15, which may signal a drop in profitability compared to previous quarters.

The company faces significant operational risks, including potential disruptions due to geopolitical factors and changes in market demand, as outlined in the cautionary statements.

The mention of reliance on a cyclic and volatile market conditions for seaborne transportation may raise concerns about the sustainability of future earnings and dividend payments.

What are SFL Corporation's preliminary Q4 2024 financial results?

SFL Corporation reported a net profit of $20.2 million and adjusted EBITDA of $131.9 million for Q4 2024.

When will the quarterly dividend be paid?

The quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share will be paid on or around March 28, 2025.

How long has SFL Corporation been paying dividends?

SFL Corporation has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004.

What is SFL's growth strategy for 2024?

In 2024, SFL plans to enhance its fleet with new vessels and has added over $2 billion in fixed-rate charter backlog.

Where can I find more information about SFL Corporation?

More details can be found on SFL Corporation's website at www.sflcorp.com, including full financial reports and presentations.

Hamilton, Bermuda, February 12, 2025, SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.







Highlights









Net profit of $20.2 million, or $0.15 per share in the fourth quarter



Received charter hire



Adjusted EBITDA



Issuance of new $150 million five year bond



Agreed sale of an older 1,700 teu feeder container vessel



Golden Ocean exercised purchase option on eight dry bulk capesize vessels



Awarded approximately $48 million equivalent of compensation from Seadrill















Ole B. Hjertaker, CEO of SFL Management AS, said in a comment:







« We are pleased to execute on our growth strategy, with several new vessels and more than $2 billion fixed rate charter backlog added in 2024. Over the last decade SFL has transformed from a vessel financing provider to a maritime infrastructure company, with the majority of our charter backlog to investment-grade end users.









A key part of our value proposition is to own, operate and continuously upgrade the fleet to the highest standards, including fuel efficiency measures to reduce the carbon footprint for us and our customers. This has translated into multiple repeat transactions with blue chip customers, and increases the residual value and future marketability of vessels in our fleet.









Since the inception of the Company in 2004, we have returned $2.8 billion to our shareholders through 84 consecutive cash dividends. And in the process we have continuously demonstrated our ability to both renew and diversify our portfolio of assets and charters, supporting a sustainable long term distribution capacity.»









Quarterly Dividend







The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share. The dividend will be paid on or around March 28, 2025. The record date and ex-dividend date on the New York Stock Exchange will be March 12, 2025.





The full report can be found in the link below and at the Company’s website www.sflcorp.com











Webcast and Presentation







In connection with the earnings release, a webcast will be held today at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET)





In order to listen to the webcast and see the presentation, you may do one of the following:









Join Webcast in Listen Only Mode:







Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcasts", or access directly via the webcast link below. The webcast with slideshow will be played from this platform:









SFL Corporation Ltd. Q4 2024 Webcast

















Join Conference Call





Join through the Zoom link below to ask a question:











SFL Q4 2024 Q&A













976 9131 8169









612844







In conjunction with the quarterly results, we have published a short video in which Espen Gjøsund, Investor Relations of SFL, discusses the highlights of the quarter.



linkedin profile



.





The presentation material used in the webcast may be downloaded at www.sflcorp.com and replay details are also available at this Company website.





Questions may be directed to SFL Management AS:







Investor and Analyst Contact







Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations +47 47500500





Aksel C. Olesen, Chief Financial Officer: +47 23114036











Media Contact







Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer: +47 23114011







About SFL







SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company’s website: www.sflcorp.com







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.





Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.









Charter hire represents the amounts billable in the period by the Company and its associates for chartering out vessels and rigs. This is mainly the contracted daily rate multiplied by the number of chargeable days plus any additional billable income, including profit share





and attributable mobilization fees, if any





. Long term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period greater than one year. Short term charter hire relates to contracts undertaken for a period less than one year, including voyage charters.











‘Adjusted EBITDA’ is a non-





U.S.





GAAP measure. It represents cash receipts from operating activities before net interest





and capital payments.









