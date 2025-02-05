SFL Corporation Ltd. to Release Preliminary Q4 2024 Financial Results on February 12, 2025

SFL Corporation Ltd. will announce Q4 2024 financial results on February 12, 2025, with a conference call at 10:00 AM EST.

Quiver AI Summary

SFL Corporation Ltd. announced that it will release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on February 12, 2025, and will host a conference call and webcast for stakeholders at 10:00 AM EST the same day. Interested parties can access materials and the live presentation through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. Participants can join the call via a webcast or Zoom for a Q&A session. SFL, which operates a diverse fleet of vessels, has a strong dividend track record since its listing on the NYSE in 2004 and emphasizes significant growth in its asset base supported by long-term charters. The company also included a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements that highlights various uncertainties affecting its operations and market conditions.

Potential Positives

SFL Corporation plans to release its preliminary financial results for Q4 2024, indicating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The company has a history of paying quarterly dividends since its listing in 2004, showcasing its financial stability and consistent performance.

SFL’s diverse fleet includes various types of vessels, reflecting a robust business model adaptable to different market demands.

The scheduled conference call and webcast provide stakeholders with an opportunity to engage and ask questions, fostering open communication with the investor community.

Potential Negatives

The company has not provided any specific details about the actual financial results for Q4 2024, which may lead to uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.

The reliance on forward-looking statements highlights potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company's future performance, creating concern for stakeholders.

The broad cautionary statement indicates that various external factors could significantly affect the company's operational performance, suggesting vulnerability to market conditions.

FAQ

When will SFL Corporation release its Q4 2024 financial results?

SFL Corporation plans to release its preliminary financial results on February 12, 2025.

What time is the SFL Q4 2024 conference call?

The conference call will take place at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET) on February 12, 2025.

How can I access the SFL conference call webcast?

You can join the webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of SFL’s website at www.sflcorp.com.

Is there a way to participate in the Q&A session?

Yes, you can participate in the live Q&A through Zoom using the meeting ID and passcode provided in the release.

Where can I find more information about SFL Corporation?

More information can be found on SFL Corporation's website at www.sflcorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of $SFL stock to their portfolio, and 76 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.





SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all stakeholders and interested parties on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will on the same day be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com.





In order to listen to the conference call and presentation, you may do one of the following:









A:



Join Conference Call





Webcast in Listen Only Mode:







Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcast", or access directly via the webcast link below. The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform:









SFL Corporation Ltd. Q4 2024 Webcast













B:



Join Conference Call





a





nd





P





articipat





e in





Live





Q&A





through





Zoom





:







Join through the Zoom link below to ask a question:











SFL Q4 2024 Q&A









Meeting ID: 975 9131 8169









Passcode: 612844







A replay of the conference call will be available via the webcast on SFL’s website.





SFL Corporation Ltd.





Hamilton, Bermuda







Investor and Analyst Contacts:







Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations, SFL Management AS





+47 47 50 05 00





Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 36











Media Contact:







Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 11







About SFL







SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.





Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.