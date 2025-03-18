SFL Corporation Ltd. Files 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F with SEC

SFL Corporation Ltd. filed its 2024 Annual Report with the SEC, available online and by request.

SFL Corporation Ltd. has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report can be accessed on SFL's website or the SEC's website, and shareholders can request a hard copy of the report free of charge. This report includes the Company’s audited financial statements for 2024. SFL, established in 2004, operates a diverse fleet comprising tankers, bulkers, container vessels, and offshore drilling rigs, maintaining a history of quarterly dividends. The press release also includes cautionary statements regarding forward-looking projections, highlighting various factors that could impact future performance.

Potential Positives

The filing of the Annual Report demonstrates SFL Corporation's commitment to transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements, enhancing shareholder trust.

The report includes SFL’s complete audited financial statements for 2024, providing valuable insights into the company’s financial health for investors.

SFL has a strong track record of paying dividends every quarter since its listing in 2004, indicating financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Shareholders have the option to receive a hard copy of the Annual Report free of charge, promoting accessibility to essential financial information.

Potential Negatives

In the cautionary statement, SFL acknowledges significant uncertainties and contingencies that could materially affect its future results, indicating potential volatility in performance.

The report's reliance on several assumptions may lead investors to question the stability and reliability of the Company's future projections.

Several key risks outlined, including changes in global economic conditions and fluctuations in commodity demand, could imply weaknesses in the Company's vulnerability to external market factors.

FAQ

What is the SFL 2024 Annual Report?

The SFL 2024 Annual Report is a comprehensive document providing the company's audited financial statements and overall performance for the fiscal year.

Where can I access the SFL Annual Report?

The Annual Report can be accessed on SFL's website at www.sflcorp.com or directly from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

How can shareholders request a hard copy of the Annual Report?

Shareholders can receive a hard copy of the Annual Report by submitting a request via the contact form on SFL's website.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at SFL?

For investor inquiries, contact Espen Nilsen Gjøsund at +47 47 50 05 00 or André Reppen at +47 23 11 40 55.

What types of vessels are included in SFL's fleet?

SFL's fleet includes tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers, and offshore drilling rigs, reflecting diverse maritime capabilities.

SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE: SFL) (“SFL” or the "Company") announces that its annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Report") has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission"). The Annual Report may be accessed through SFL's website,



www.sflcorp.com



, or directly in the link below. The Annual Report is also available on the website of the Commission at



www.sec.gov



.





Shareholders may also receive a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2024 audited financial statements, free of charge, by submitting the contact form requesting the report at



www.sflcorp.com



.





March 18, 2025





The Board of Directors





SFL Corporation Ltd.





Hamilton, Bermuda





Questions can be directed to SFL Management AS:







Investor and Analyst Contacts:







Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations, SFL Management AS





+47 47 50 05 00





André Reppen, Chief Treasurer & Senior Vice President, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 55





Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 36











Media Contact:







Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 11







About SFL







SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website:



www.sflcorp.com



.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.





Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.







