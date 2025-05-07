SFL Corporation Ltd. to Announce Q1 2025 Preliminary Financial Results and Host Conference Call on May 14, 2025

SFL Corporation Ltd. will announce Q1 2025 preliminary financial results on May 14, 2025, with a conference call and webcast.

Quiver AI Summary

SFL Corporation Ltd. announced that it will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on May 14, 2025, and will hold a conference call and webcast for stakeholders at 10:00 AM EST. Interested parties can access the conference call either through a listen-only webcast available on the company's website or by joining a Zoom meeting for a live Q&A session. A replay of the call will also be available via the website. SFL, known for its maritime industry presence, has maintained a strong dividend payout history since its NYSE listing in 2004 and operates a diverse fleet of vessels. The company advises caution regarding forward-looking statements in the press release, acknowledging various uncertainties that could impact future results.

Potential Positives

SFL Corporation Ltd. will release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The company has established a tradition of paying dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004, indicating strong financial performance and shareholder value.

The planned conference call and webcast offer an interactive platform for stakeholders to engage directly with management, enhancing communication and stakeholder relations.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of preliminary financial results could indicate a lack of confidence in current performance, raising concerns for investors.

The forward-looking statements caution about significant uncertainties and contingencies may lead to skepticism regarding the company's future performance.

The wide range of risk factors mentioned could suggest underlying vulnerabilities in the company's business model and market position.

FAQ

When will SFL Corporation announce its Q1 2025 financial results?

SFL Corporation will announce its preliminary financial results on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

How can I join the SFL conference call?

You can join through the webcast link on SFL's Investor Relations page or via a Zoom link for Q&A.

What time is the SFL conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET) on May 14, 2025.

Where can I find SFL's financial material?

The relevant financial material will be available on SFL's Investor Relations section at www.sflcorp.com.

Who can I contact for investor inquiries at SFL?

For investor inquiries, you can contact Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations, at +47 47 50 05 00.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$SFL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $SFL stock to their portfolio, and 105 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



SFL Corporation Ltd. ("SFL" or the “Company”) (NYSE: SFL) plans to release its preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.





SFL plans to host a conference call and webcast for all stakeholders and interested parties on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 10:00 AM (EST) / 4:00 PM (CET). Relevant material will on the same day be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com.





In order to listen to the conference call and presentation, you may do one of the following:









A:



Join Conference Call





Webcast in Listen Only Mode:







Visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.sflcorp.com and click on the link to "Webcast", or access directly via the webcast link below. The webcast with slideshow will be played live from this platform:









SFL Corporation Ltd. Q1 2025 Webcast













B:



Join Conference Call





a





nd





P





articipat





e in





Live





Q&A





through





Zoom





:







Join through the Zoom link below to ask a question:











SFL Q1 2025 Q&A









Meeting ID: 987 1376 9231









Passcode: 575863







A replay of the conference call will be available via the webcast on SFL’s website.





SFL Corporation Ltd.





Hamilton, Bermuda







Investor and Analyst Contacts:







Espen Nilsen Gjøsund, Vice President - Investor Relations, SFL Management AS





+47 47 50 05 00





Aksel Olesen, Chief Financial Officer, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 36











Media Contact:







Ole B. Hjertaker, Chief Executive Officer, SFL Management AS





+47 23 11 40 11







About SFL







SFL has a unique track record in the maritime industry and has paid dividends every quarter since its initial listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 2004. The Company’s fleet of vessels is comprised of tanker vessels, bulkers, container vessels, car carriers and offshore drilling rigs. SFL’s long term distribution capacity is supported by a portfolio of long term charters and significant growth in the asset base over time. More information can be found on the Company's website: www.sflcorp.com.







Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward looking statements. These statements are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including SFL management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although SFL believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, SFL cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions.





Important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements include the strength of world economies, fluctuations in currencies and interest rates, general market conditions in the seaborne transportation industry, which is cyclical and volatile, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, changes in demand in the markets in which the Company operates, including shifts in consumer demand from oil towards other energy sources or changes to trade patterns for refined oil products, changes in market demand in countries which import commodities and finished goods and changes in the amount and location of the production of those commodities and finished goods, technological innovation in the sectors in which we operate and quality and efficiency requirements from customers, increased inspection procedures and more restrictive import and export controls, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, performance of the Company’s charterers and other counterparties with whom the Company deals, the impact of any restructuring of the counterparties with whom the Company deals, and timely delivery of vessels under construction within the contracted price, governmental laws and regulations, including environmental regulations, that add to our costs or the costs of our customers, potential liability from pending or future litigation, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political instability, terrorist attacks, piracy or international hostilities, the length and severity of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and governmental responses thereto and the impact on the demand for commercial seaborne transportation and the condition of the financial markets, and other important factors described from time to time in the reports filed by the Company with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. SFL disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.