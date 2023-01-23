SFL Corporation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SFL

In trading on Monday, shares of SFL Corporation Ltd (Symbol: SFL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.04, changing hands as high as $10.07 per share. SFL Corporation Ltd shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SFL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SFL's low point in its 52 week range is $7.64 per share, with $11.598 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.98.

