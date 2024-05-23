News & Insights

Stocks

SFK Construction Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 05:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. (HK:1447) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SFK Construction Holdings Limited, shareholders unanimously passed all resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for directors to fix their remuneration. Additionally, the company received approval to allot shares, repurchase shares, and declare a final dividend of HK4.0 cents per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

For further insights into HK:1447 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.