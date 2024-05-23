SFK Construction Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

SFK Construction Holdings Ltd. (HK:1447) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of SFK Construction Holdings Limited, shareholders unanimously passed all resolutions, including the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization for directors to fix their remuneration. Additionally, the company received approval to allot shares, repurchase shares, and declare a final dividend of HK4.0 cents per share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

