$SFIX stock is up 14% today. Here's what we see in our data.

May 12, 2025 — 11:32 am EDT

$SFIX stock has now risen 14% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $4,697,476 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $SFIX:

$SFIX Insider Trading Activity

$SFIX insiders have traded $SFIX stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SFIX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KATRINA LAKE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 725,002 shares for an estimated $4,189,295.
  • CASEY O'CONNOR (Chief Legal Officer) sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $152,025
  • ANTHONY BACOS (Chief Prod/Technology Officer) sold 16,720 shares for an estimated $77,079

$SFIX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $SFIX stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

